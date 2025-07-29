A major move is in the offing as Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) market cap hits 12.98 billion

On Monday, Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA) was -1.18% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $18.68. A 52-week range for PAA has been $15.57 – $21.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -22.68%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 2.16%. With a float of $457.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $703.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 27.42%, operating margin of 2.8%, and the pretax margin is 2.95%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Plains All American Pipeline LP stocks. The insider ownership of Plains All American Pipeline LP is 34.94%, while institutional ownership is 39.92%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.16% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.54% during the next five years compared to -22.68% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.94. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA)

Looking closely at Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA), its last 5-days average volume was 2.53 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.48%.

During the past 100 days, Plains All American Pipeline LP’s (PAA) raw stochastic average was set at 58.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.33 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.46 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.24. However, in the short run, Plains All American Pipeline LP’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.73. Second resistance stands at $19.01. The third major resistance level sits at $19.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.85.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA) Key Stats

There are 703,299K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.98 billion. As of now, sales total 50,073 M while income totals 772,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 12,011 M while its last quarter net income were 443,000 K.