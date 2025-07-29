A major move is in the offing as Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) market cap hits 1.10 billion

A new trading day began on Monday, with Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) stock price down -4.44% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $22.54. METC’s price has ranged from $5.93 to $24.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -19.33% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -518.13%. With a float of $28.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.41 million.

The firm has a total of 984 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 16.47%, operating margin of 0.21%, and the pretax margin is -0.22%.

Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Coking Coal Industry. The insider ownership of Ramaco Resources Inc is 48.15%, while institutional ownership is 40.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 26 ’25, was worth 1,817,433. In this transaction Director of this company sold 225,000 shares at a rate of $8.08, taking the stock ownership to the 677,403 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 168,689 for $8.52, making the entire transaction worth $1,437,752. This insider now owns 688,563 shares in total.

Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -518.13% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 109.38% during the next five years compared to -19.33% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ramaco Resources Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.87. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ramaco Resources Inc (METC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ramaco Resources Inc, METC], we can find that recorded value of 2.27 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.68%.

During the past 100 days, Ramaco Resources Inc’s (METC) raw stochastic average was set at 82.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.07 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.96 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.05. The third major resistance level sits at $23.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.70.

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.10 billion, the company has a total of 54,704K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 666,300 K while annual income is 11,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 134,660 K while its latest quarter income was -9,460 K.