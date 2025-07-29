A major move is in the offing as RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) market cap hits 2.04 billion

A new trading day began on Monday, with RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) stock price up 0.45% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $2.23. RLX’s price has ranged from $1.50 to $2.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 69.85%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 76.01%. With a float of $836.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $909.73 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 381 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 30.37%, operating margin of 0.82%, and the pretax margin is 28.36%.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Tobacco Industry. The insider ownership of RLX Technology Inc ADR is 8.08%, while institutional ownership is 20.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 26 ’25, was worth 30,000.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.01% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.56% during the next five years compared to 69.85% growth over the previous five years of trading.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are RLX Technology Inc ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.83. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.94 million, its volume of 2.61 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.36%.

During the past 100 days, RLX Technology Inc ADR’s (RLX) raw stochastic average was set at 70.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.06 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.08 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.26 in the near term. At $2.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.16.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.04 billion, the company has a total of 1,570,791K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 334,900 K while annual income is 75,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 97,630 K while its latest quarter income was 30,600 K.