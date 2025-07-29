A major move is in the offing as Savers Value Village Inc (SVV) market cap hits 1.64 billion

On Monday, Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE: SVV) opened higher 3.57% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $10.07. Price fluctuations for SVV have ranged from $6.48 to $11.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -35.01% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -24.07% at the time writing. With a float of $40.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.86 million.

The firm has a total of 22700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 54.64%, operating margin of 8.06%, and the pretax margin is 3.14%.

Savers Value Village Inc (SVV) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Savers Value Village Inc is 74.08%, while institutional ownership is 24.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 23 ’25, was worth 44,416. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 4,228 shares at a rate of $10.51, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 22 ’25, when Company’s General Counsel sold 600 for $10.51, making the entire transaction worth $6,306. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Savers Value Village Inc (SVV) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.07% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.33% during the next five years compared to -35.01% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE: SVV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Savers Value Village Inc (SVV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.57. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Savers Value Village Inc (SVV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Savers Value Village Inc, SVV], we can find that recorded value of 0.74 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.81%.

During the past 100 days, Savers Value Village Inc’s (SVV) raw stochastic average was set at 73.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.38 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.46 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.96. The third major resistance level sits at $11.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.15.

Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE: SVV) Key Stats

There are currently 155,184K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.64 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,538 M according to its annual income of 29,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 370,150 K and its income totaled -4,720 K.