A major move is in the offing as Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) market cap hits 2.88 billion

On Monday, Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY) was 5.55% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $21.26. A 52-week range for SGRY has been $18.87 – $33.97.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 10.25%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 10.21%. With a float of $75.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 22.64%, operating margin of 10.55%, and the pretax margin is 3.72%.

Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Surgery Partners Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Surgery Partners Inc is 40.81%, while institutional ownership is 71.32%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14 ’25, was worth 14,651. In this transaction Chief Admin & Dev Officer of this company sold 612 shares at a rate of $23.94, taking the stock ownership to the 236,047 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14 ’25, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 74 for $23.78, making the entire transaction worth $1,760. This insider now owns 44,839 shares in total.

Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.21% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.35% during the next five years compared to 10.25% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.73. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY)

Looking closely at Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.8 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.88%.

During the past 100 days, Surgery Partners Inc’s (SGRY) raw stochastic average was set at 61.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.63 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.66 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.71. However, in the short run, Surgery Partners Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.76. Second resistance stands at $23.09. The third major resistance level sits at $23.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.06.

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY) Key Stats

There are 128,160K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.88 billion. As of now, sales total 3,114 M while income totals -168,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 776,000 K while its last quarter net income were -37,700 K.