A major move is in the offing as VAALCO Energy, Inc (EGY) market cap hits 402.82 million

On Monday, VAALCO Energy, Inc (NYSE: EGY) opened higher 3.19% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $3.76. Price fluctuations for EGY have ranged from $3.00 to $7.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 66.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -90.48% at the time writing. With a float of $100.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.82 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 230 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 43.12%, operating margin of 34.1%, and the pretax margin is 35.29%.

VAALCO Energy, Inc (EGY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of VAALCO Energy, Inc is 2.78%, while institutional ownership is 62.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24 ’25, was worth 40,168. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 10,169 shares at a rate of $3.95, taking the stock ownership to the 174,992 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 10,169 for $3.95, making the entire transaction worth $40,208.

VAALCO Energy, Inc (EGY) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -90.48% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.61% during the next five years compared to 66.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

VAALCO Energy, Inc (NYSE: EGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for VAALCO Energy, Inc (EGY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.09. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VAALCO Energy, Inc (EGY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.94 million, its volume of 0.59 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.06%.

During the past 100 days, VAALCO Energy, Inc’s (EGY) raw stochastic average was set at 62.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.13 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.15 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.92 in the near term. At $3.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.70.

VAALCO Energy, Inc (NYSE: EGY) Key Stats

There are currently 103,819K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 402.82 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 478,990 K according to its annual income of 58,490 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 110,330 K and its income totaled 7,730 K.