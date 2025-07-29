Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.48%

On Monday, Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) was 6.81% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $92.34. A 52-week range for ANF has been $65.40 – $172.90.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 77.99%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -3.72%. With a float of $46.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.64 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 39200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 63.23%, operating margin of 14.18%, and the pretax margin is 14.77%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Abercrombie & Fitch Co stocks. The insider ownership of Abercrombie & Fitch Co is 2.19%, while institutional ownership is 106.73%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 04 ’24, was worth 459,200. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,870 shares at a rate of $160.00, taking the stock ownership to the 6,405 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 6,800 for $161.80, making the entire transaction worth $1,100,254. This insider now owns 9,275 shares in total.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.72% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.89% during the next five years compared to 77.99% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.83. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.15, a number that is poised to hit 2.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)

The latest stats from [Abercrombie & Fitch Co, ANF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.71 million was inferior to 2.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.99%.

During the past 100 days, Abercrombie & Fitch Co’s (ANF) raw stochastic average was set at 83.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.54 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 4.07 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $100.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $102.43. The third major resistance level sits at $105.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $91.78. The third support level lies at $89.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) Key Stats

There are 47,643K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.70 billion. As of now, sales total 4,949 M while income totals 566,220 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,097 M while its last quarter net income were 80,410 K.