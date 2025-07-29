ACM Research Inc (ACMR) volume exceeds 1.68 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) on Monday, soared 6.85% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $29.93. Within the past 52 weeks, ACMR’s price has moved between $13.87 and $30.73.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 36.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -5.21%. With a float of $49.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.83 million.

The firm has a total of 2023 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.23%, operating margin of 18.89%, and the pretax margin is 20.82%.

ACM Research Inc (ACMR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ACM Research Inc is 21.94%, while institutional ownership is 58.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 15 ’25, was worth 450,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $30.00, taking the stock ownership to the 110,772 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 15,000 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $450,000.

ACM Research Inc (ACMR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.21% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.54% during the next five years compared to 36.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) Trading Performance Indicators

ACM Research Inc (ACMR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.49 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACM Research Inc (ACMR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ACM Research Inc, ACMR], we can find that recorded value of 1.06 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.88%.

During the past 100 days, ACM Research Inc’s (ACMR) raw stochastic average was set at 99.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.00 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.20 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.13. The third major resistance level sits at $34.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $29.14.

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.04 billion based on 58,843K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 782,120 K and income totals 103,630 K. The company made 172,350 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 20,380 K in sales during its previous quarter.