Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) kicked off on Monday, up 4.32% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $166.47. Over the past 52 weeks, AMD has traded in a range of $76.48-$174.05.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 26.91% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 17.15%. With a float of $1.61 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 28000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 50.09%, operating margin of 9.62%, and the pretax margin is 9.91%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Advanced Micro Devices Inc is 0.64%, while institutional ownership is 64.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 15 ’25, was worth 2,790,187. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer & EVP of this company sold 17,998 shares at a rate of $155.03, taking the stock ownership to the 1,713,710 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 17,998 for $155.03, making the entire transaction worth $2,790,190.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.15% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.03% during the next five years compared to 26.91% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s (AMD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.97. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 102.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) saw its 5-day average volume 52.14 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 43.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.58%.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s (AMD) raw stochastic average was set at 98.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.97 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.34 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $132.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $123.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $176.02 in the near term. At $178.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $182.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $169.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $166.31. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $163.96.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 281.57 billion has total of 1,621,404K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,785 M in contrast with the sum of 1,641 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,438 M and last quarter income was 709,000 K.