AES Corp (AES) is 17.67% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

AES Corp (NYSE: AES) kicked off on Monday, down -2.10% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $13.8. Over the past 52 weeks, AES has traded in a range of $9.46-$20.30.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 39.18%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 0.11%. With a float of $708.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $711.91 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 17.62%, operating margin of 15.19%, and the pretax margin is 4.91%.

AES Corp (AES) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of AES Corp is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 90.64%.

AES Corp (AES) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.11% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.83% during the next five years compared to 39.18% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AES Corp (NYSE: AES) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AES Corp’s (AES) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.78. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AES Corp (AES)

The latest stats from [AES Corp, AES] show that its last 5-days average volume of 9.3 million was inferior to 16.31 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.72%.

During the past 100 days, AES Corp’s (AES) raw stochastic average was set at 89.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.46 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.45 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.01. The third major resistance level sits at $14.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.18. The third support level lies at $12.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

AES Corp (NYSE: AES) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.62 billion has total of 711,923K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,278 M in contrast with the sum of 1,679 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,926 M and last quarter income was 46,000 K.