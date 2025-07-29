Agenus Inc (AGEN)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) on Monday, soared 6.54% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.96. Within the past 52 weeks, AGEN’s price has moved between $1.38 and $7.34.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 7.90% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 74.98%. With a float of $26.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.56 million.

In an organization with 316 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 24.29%, operating margin of -101.39%, and the pretax margin is -194.29%.

Agenus Inc (AGEN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Agenus Inc is 4.43%, while institutional ownership is 31.84%.

Agenus Inc (AGEN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.98% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 48.58% during the next five years compared to 7.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Agenus Inc (AGEN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.11 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.68, a number that is poised to hit 2.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agenus Inc (AGEN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.89 million. That was better than the volume of 0.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.84%.

During the past 100 days, Agenus Inc’s (AGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 83.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.62 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.40 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.57. However, in the short run, Agenus Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.65. Second resistance stands at $6.96. The third major resistance level sits at $7.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.60. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.29.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 174.10 million based on 27,417K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 103,460 K and income totals -227,210 K. The company made 24,070 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -25,270 K in sales during its previous quarter.