Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) kicked off at the price of $37.2: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) on Monday, plunged -7.00% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $40.0. Within the past 52 weeks, AGIO’s price has moved between $23.42 and $62.58.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -162.31%. With a float of $55.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.89 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 488 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 83.22%, operating margin of -1188.86%, and the pretax margin is 1917.72%.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc is 4.37%, while institutional ownership is 104.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 10 ’25, was worth 56,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,400 shares at a rate of $40.00, taking the stock ownership to the 17,603 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 09 ’25, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 11,914 for $37.99, making the entire transaction worth $452,601. This insider now owns 61,271 shares in total.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -162.31% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 17.93 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 58.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.29, a number that is poised to hit -1.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.67 million, its volume of 0.69 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.77%.

During the past 100 days, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (AGIO) raw stochastic average was set at 75.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.65 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.43 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.64 in the near term. At $42.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $43.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.22.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.15 billion based on 57,915K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 36,500 K and income totals 673,730 K. The company made 8,730 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -89,290 K in sales during its previous quarter.