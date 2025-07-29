Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.95 million

Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AISP) on Monday, plunged -4.23% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.67. Within the past 52 weeks, AISP’s price has moved between $1.90 and $7.66.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 101.28%. With a float of $20.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.84 million.

The firm has a total of 53 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 45.68%, operating margin of -15.21%, and the pretax margin is -146.34%.

Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Airship AI Holdings Inc is 34.53%, while institutional ownership is 12.82%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30 ’25, was worth 166,536. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 26,836 shares at a rate of $6.21, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23 ’25, when Company’s President sold 70,000 for $5.11, making the entire transaction worth $357,595. This insider now owns 51,948 shares in total.

Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.28% per share during the next fiscal year.

Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AISP) Trading Performance Indicators

Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.85 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Airship AI Holdings Inc, AISP], we can find that recorded value of 0.75 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.84%.

During the past 100 days, Airship AI Holdings Inc’s (AISP) raw stochastic average was set at 71.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.42 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.39 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.92. The third major resistance level sits at $6.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.76.

Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AISP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 172.92 million based on 31,844K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 23,050 K and income totals -57,460 K. The company made 5,500 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 23,710 K in sales during its previous quarter.