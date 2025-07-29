Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) is 5.19% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: BABA) on Monday, soared 1.77% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $120.03. Within the past 52 weeks, BABA’s price has moved between $73.29 and $147.26.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -1.31%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -2.25%. With a float of $2.23 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.31 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 124320 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.95%, operating margin of 14.14%, and the pretax margin is 16.2%.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR is 0.11%, while institutional ownership is 16.17%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 135,074,376.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.25% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.73% during the next five years compared to -1.31% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: BABA) Trading Performance Indicators

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.49 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.45, a number that is poised to hit 2.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA)

The latest stats from [Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR, BABA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 10.81 million was inferior to 22.33 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.96%.

During the past 100 days, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR’s (BABA) raw stochastic average was set at 50.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.47 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 3.27 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $116.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $109.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $123.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $124.30. The third major resistance level sits at $125.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $121.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $120.46. The third support level lies at $119.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: BABA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 273.09 billion based on 2,386,053K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 137,300 M and income totals 17,929 M. The company made 31,748 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,568 M in sales during its previous quarter.