Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) soared 18.97 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on Monday, with Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO) stock price up 18.97% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.53. ALXO’s price has ranged from $0.40 to $6.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -32.29% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 37.86%. With a float of $36.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 80 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc is 31.17%, while institutional ownership is 45.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 07 ’25, was worth 905. In this transaction SVP, FINANCE AND CAO of this company sold 2,011 shares at a rate of $0.45, taking the stock ownership to the 86,809 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30 ’25, when Company’s SVP, FINANCE AND CAO sold 1,532 for $0.43, making the entire transaction worth $659. This insider now owns 88,820 shares in total.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.86% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.05% during the next five years compared to -32.29% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Alx Oncology Holdings Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO)

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.74 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.47%.

During the past 100 days, Alx Oncology Holdings Inc’s (ALXO) raw stochastic average was set at 20.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0455 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0588 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4866, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0115. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6651 in the near term. At $0.7041, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7723. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5579, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4897. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4507.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 33.45 million, the company has a total of 53,396K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -134,850 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -30,750 K.