Amcor Plc (AMCR) average volume reaches $32.40M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Monday, Amcor Plc (NYSE: AMCR) opened lower -1.13% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $9.74. Price fluctuations for AMCR have ranged from $8.37 to $11.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 6.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.31% at the time writing. With a float of $2.30 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.31 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 41000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 20.0%, operating margin of 5.29%, and the pretax margin is 7.54%.

Amcor Plc (AMCR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Amcor Plc is 0.31%, while institutional ownership is 44.09%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10 ’25, was worth 101,209. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s Former Director proposed sale 10,855 for $9.23, making the entire transaction worth $100,198.

Amcor Plc (AMCR) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.31% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.51% during the next five years compared to 6.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amcor Plc (NYSE: AMCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Amcor Plc (AMCR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.16. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amcor Plc (AMCR)

Looking closely at Amcor Plc (NYSE: AMCR), its last 5-days average volume was 16.49 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 29.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.75%.

During the past 100 days, Amcor Plc’s (AMCR) raw stochastic average was set at 60.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.15 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.20 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.80. However, in the short run, Amcor Plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.71. Second resistance stands at $9.80. The third major resistance level sits at $9.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.43.

Amcor Plc (NYSE: AMCR) Key Stats

There are currently 1,445,343K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 22.20 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,640 M according to its annual income of 730,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,333 M and its income totaled 196,000 K.