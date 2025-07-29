American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) soared 0.70 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On Monday, American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) was 0.70% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $11.5. A 52-week range for AAL has been $8.50 – $19.10.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -20.93% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -67.48%. With a float of $649.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $659.80 million.

In an organization with 133300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 25.66%, operating margin of 3.85%, and the pretax margin is 1.34%.

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward American Airlines Group Inc stocks. The insider ownership of American Airlines Group Inc is 1.53%, while institutional ownership is 66.95%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27 ’25, was worth 890,312. In this transaction SVP Corporate Controller of this company sold 51,906 shares at a rate of $17.15, taking the stock ownership to the 112,412 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 51,906 for $17.15, making the entire transaction worth $890,311.

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -67.48% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.29% during the next five years compared to -20.93% drop over the previous five years of trading.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.48. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 76.88 million. That was better than the volume of 56.08 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.32%.

During the past 100 days, American Airlines Group Inc’s (AAL) raw stochastic average was set at 53.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.45 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.48 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.30. However, in the short run, American Airlines Group Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.67. Second resistance stands at $11.77. The third major resistance level sits at $11.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.31. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.21.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) Key Stats

There are 659,512K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.64 billion. As of now, sales total 54,211 M while income totals 846,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 12,551 M while its last quarter net income were -473,000 K.