AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR) is 3.95% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Monday, AMKOR Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AMKR) was 0.33% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $21.16. A 52-week range for AMKR has been $14.03 – $38.89.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 23.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -23.93%. With a float of $99.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.06 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 28300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 14.17%, operating margin of 6.33%, and the pretax margin is 6.13%.

AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AMKOR Technology Inc stocks. The insider ownership of AMKOR Technology Inc is 59.58%, while institutional ownership is 44.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24 ’25, was worth 18,999,995. In this transaction Member of 10% owner group (3) of this company sold 869,565 shares at a rate of $21.85, taking the stock ownership to the 10,020,870 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24 ’25, when Company’s Member of 10% owner group (5) bought 869,565 for $21.85, making the entire transaction worth $18,999,995. This insider now owns 3,347,890 shares in total.

AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.93% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.11% during the next five years compared to 23.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AMKOR Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AMKR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR)

The latest stats from [AMKOR Technology Inc, AMKR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.99 million was inferior to 2.08 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.85%.

During the past 100 days, AMKOR Technology Inc’s (AMKR) raw stochastic average was set at 85.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.55 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.69 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.87. The third major resistance level sits at $22.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.54. The third support level lies at $20.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

AMKOR Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AMKR) Key Stats

There are 247,056K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.25 billion. As of now, sales total 6,318 M while income totals 354,010 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,322 M while its last quarter net income were 21,130 K.