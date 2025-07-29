Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY) is 19.70% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Amplify Energy Corp (NYSE: AMPY) kicked off on Monday, up 4.24% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.77. Over the past 52 weeks, AMPY has traded in a range of $2.27-$7.88.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -62.17%. With a float of $33.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.33 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 229 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 62.92%, operating margin of 12.82%, and the pretax margin is 7.12%.

Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Amplify Energy Corp is 16.86%, while institutional ownership is 54.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20 ’25, was worth 550,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 150,000 shares at a rate of $3.67, taking the stock ownership to the 3,154,347 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 5,500 for $3.65, making the entire transaction worth $20,083. This insider now owns 29,117 shares in total.

Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.17% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amplify Energy Corp (NYSE: AMPY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Amplify Energy Corp’s (AMPY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.76. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp (NYSE: AMPY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.03 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.65%.

During the past 100 days, Amplify Energy Corp’s (AMPY) raw stochastic average was set at 74.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.19 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.22 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.02 in the near term. At $4.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.72. The third support level lies at $3.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Amplify Energy Corp (NYSE: AMPY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 158.52 million has total of 40,337K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 294,680 K in contrast with the sum of 12,950 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 72,050 K and last quarter income was -5,860 K.