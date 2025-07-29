Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) 20 Days SMA touches 4.43%: The odds favor the bear

On Monday, Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) opened lower -0.86% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $20.86. Price fluctuations for NLY have ranged from $16.59 to $22.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.55% at the time writing. With a float of $603.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $642.08 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 191 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 63.68%, operating margin of 117.99%, and the pretax margin is 24.97%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Annaly Capital Management Inc is 0.28%, while institutional ownership is 60.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 868,399. In this transaction President and COO of this company sold 44,374 shares at a rate of $19.57, taking the stock ownership to the 199,967 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 25,386 for $19.57, making the entire transaction worth $496,804. This insider now owns 161,586 shares in total.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.55% per share during the next fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.04. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

Looking closely at Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY), its last 5-days average volume was 7.99 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 7.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.51%.

During the past 100 days, Annaly Capital Management Inc’s (NLY) raw stochastic average was set at 74.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.31 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.41 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.72. However, in the short run, Annaly Capital Management Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.89. Second resistance stands at $21.09. The third major resistance level sits at $21.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.13.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) Key Stats

There are currently 597,555K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.51 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,791 M according to its annual income of 1,002 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,284 M and its income totaled 124,220 K.