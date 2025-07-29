Antero Resources Corp (AR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.43%

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) on Monday, soared 0.37% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $32.53. Within the past 52 weeks, AR’s price has moved between $24.53 and $44.01.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 658.97%. With a float of $288.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $311.58 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 616 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 111.19%, operating margin of 4.47%, and the pretax margin is 4.13%.

Antero Resources Corp (AR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Antero Resources Corp is 7.02%, while institutional ownership is 86.49%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 1,004,472. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 25,200 shares at a rate of $39.86, taking the stock ownership to the 306,819 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 25,200 for $39.85, making the entire transaction worth $1,004,345.

Antero Resources Corp (AR) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 658.97% per share during the next fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) Trading Performance Indicators

Antero Resources Corp (AR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.39 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) saw its 5-day average volume 5.7 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.75%.

During the past 100 days, Antero Resources Corp’s (AR) raw stochastic average was set at 18.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.11 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.41 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $33.13 in the near term. At $33.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.69. The third support level lies at $31.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.14 billion based on 310,527K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,326 M and income totals 57,230 K. The company made 1,353 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 207,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.