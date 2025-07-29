APO (Apollo Global Management Inc) dropped -1.61 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Monday, Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) opened lower -1.61% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $151.13. Price fluctuations for APO have ranged from $95.11 to $189.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 14.07%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 2.93% at the time writing. With a float of $401.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $570.43 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3125 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 91.14%, operating margin of 29.75%, and the pretax margin is 26.11%.

Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Apollo Global Management Inc is 29.73%, while institutional ownership is 65.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18 ’25, was worth 456,000,000. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 550 for $141.95, making the entire transaction worth $78,071. This insider now owns 86,404 shares in total.

Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.93% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.92% during the next five years compared to 14.07% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Apollo Global Management Inc (APO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.07. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.66, a number that is poised to hit 1.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.63 million, its volume of 2.21 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.94%.

During the past 100 days, Apollo Global Management Inc’s (APO) raw stochastic average was set at 84.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.46 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 4.69 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $140.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $148.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $150.98 in the near term. At $153.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $154.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $147.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $145.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $143.66.

Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) Key Stats

There are currently 571,494K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 84.98 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 26,114 M according to its annual income of 4,577 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,548 M and its income totaled 442,000 K.