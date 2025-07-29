Appian Corp (APPN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 5.91%

Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) on Monday, soared 3.55% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $29.61. Within the past 52 weeks, APPN’s price has moved between $24.00 and $43.33.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -10.29% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 161.44%. With a float of $38.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.13 million.

In an organization with 2033 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 75.84%, operating margin of -5.57%, and the pretax margin is -9.19%.

Appian Corp (APPN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Appian Corp is 47.66%, while institutional ownership is 39.68%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 23 ’25, was worth 13,395,420. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 450,000 shares at a rate of $29.77, taking the stock ownership to the 5,988,930 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 22 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 78,198 for $29.37, making the entire transaction worth $2,296,675. This insider now owns 6,438,930 shares in total.

Appian Corp (APPN) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 161.44% per share during the next fiscal year.

Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Appian Corp (APPN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.14 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 74.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Appian Corp (APPN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.89 million. That was better than the volume of 0.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.89%.

During the past 100 days, Appian Corp’s (APPN) raw stochastic average was set at 69.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.07 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.11 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.56. However, in the short run, Appian Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.32. Second resistance stands at $31.97. The third major resistance level sits at $32.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.84. The third support level lies at $28.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.28 billion based on 74,228K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 617,020 K and income totals -92,260 K. The company made 166,430 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,180 K in sales during its previous quarter.