Apple Inc (AAPL) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 391,035 M

On Monday, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) was 0.08% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $213.88. A 52-week range for AAPL has been $169.21 – $260.10.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 15.41% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 6.23%. With a float of $14.92 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.94 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 164000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 46.63%, operating margin of 31.81%, and the pretax margin is 31.72%.

Apple Inc (AAPL) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Apple Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Apple Inc is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 63.81%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 933,955. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 4,486 shares at a rate of $208.19, taking the stock ownership to the 15,533 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 23 ’25, when Company’s Senior Vice President, CFO sold 4,570 for $206.00, making the entire transaction worth $941,420. This insider now owns 4,569 shares in total.

Apple Inc (AAPL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.23% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.62% during the next five years compared to 15.41% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Apple Inc (AAPL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.78. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.41, a number that is poised to hit 1.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apple Inc (AAPL)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) saw its 5-day average volume 43.51 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 56.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.88%.

During the past 100 days, Apple Inc’s (AAPL) raw stochastic average was set at 62.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.83 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 5.37 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $205.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $221.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $214.91 in the near term. At $215.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $216.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $213.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $212.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $211.34.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Key Stats

There are 14,935,826K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3197.01 billion. As of now, sales total 391,035 M while income totals 93,736 M. Its latest quarter income was 95,359 M while its last quarter net income were 24,780 M.