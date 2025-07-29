Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 165,580 K

On Monday, Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) opened lower -1.58% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $10.75. Price fluctuations for APLD have ranged from $3.01 to $15.42 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -65.58% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 28.75% at the time writing. With a float of $173.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.39 million.

In an organization with 150 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 5.58%, operating margin of -28.02%, and the pretax margin is -109.89%.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Applied Digital Corporation is 23.06%, while institutional ownership is 66.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02 ’25, was worth 204,900. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 24,212 for $7.00, making the entire transaction worth $169,484. This insider now owns 83,613 shares in total.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.75% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.02% during the next five years compared to -65.58% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Applied Digital Corporation (APLD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 19.62 million. That was inferior than the volume of 38.05 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.93%.

During the past 100 days, Applied Digital Corporation’s (APLD) raw stochastic average was set at 60.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.70 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.73 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.09. However, in the short run, Applied Digital Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.95. Second resistance stands at $11.32. The third major resistance level sits at $11.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.59.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) Key Stats

There are currently 225,070K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.38 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 165,580 K according to its annual income of -149,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 52,920 K and its income totaled -35,560 K.