Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on Monday, with Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) stock price down -3.75% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $11.21. ACHR’s price has ranged from $2.82 to $13.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -60.86% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 32.59%. With a float of $532.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $548.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1148 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Archer Aviation Inc is 15.98%, while institutional ownership is 33.52%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 14 ’25, was worth 1,695,961. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30 ’25, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 95,896 for $10.60, making the entire transaction worth $1,016,498. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.59% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.95% during the next five years compared to -60.86% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Archer Aviation Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 15.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) saw its 5-day average volume 36.55 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 33.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.06%.

During the past 100 days, Archer Aviation Inc’s (ACHR) raw stochastic average was set at 62.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.85 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.66 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.37 in the near term. At $11.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.51.

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.84 billion, the company has a total of 549,011K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -536,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -93,400 K.