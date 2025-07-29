Arista Networks Inc (ANET) last year’s performance of 6.35% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) kicked off on Monday, up 2.86% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $114.28. Over the past 52 weeks, ANET has traded in a range of $59.43-$133.57.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 27.37%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 13.34%. With a float of $1.03 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.26 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4412 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 64.09%, operating margin of 42.27%, and the pretax margin is 47.03%.

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Arista Networks Inc is 17.86%, while institutional ownership is 69.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 25 ’25, was worth 18,661,510. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 25 ’25, when Company’s Officer and Director proposed sale 162,274 for $115.00, making the entire transaction worth $18,661,510.

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.34% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.11% during the next five years compared to 27.37% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Arista Networks Inc’s (ANET) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.31. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Looking closely at Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET), its last 5-days average volume was 6.98 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 10.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.69%.

During the past 100 days, Arista Networks Inc’s (ANET) raw stochastic average was set at 99.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.12 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 3.38 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $99.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $97.99. However, in the short run, Arista Networks Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $118.67. Second resistance stands at $119.79. The third major resistance level sits at $121.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $115.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $113.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $112.59.

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 147.63 billion has total of 1,255,921K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,003 M in contrast with the sum of 2,852 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,005 M and last quarter income was 813,800 K.