Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) 20 Days SMA touches -1.17%: The odds favor the bear

On Monday, Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) opened higher 2.03% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $6.91. Price fluctuations for ARRY have ranged from $3.76 to $11.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 4.29% at the time writing. With a float of $149.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.51 million.

The firm has a total of 1021 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.13%, operating margin of -19.5%, and the pretax margin is -21.67%.

Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Array Technologies Inc is 1.73%, while institutional ownership is 109.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16 ’24, was worth 29,697. In this transaction President & COO of this company bought 5,700 shares at a rate of $5.21, taking the stock ownership to the 29,366 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15 ’24, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 14,430 for $6.93, making the entire transaction worth $100,038. This insider now owns 216,802 shares in total.

Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.29% per share during the next fiscal year.

Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Array Technologies Inc (ARRY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.93. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Array Technologies Inc, ARRY], we can find that recorded value of 4.47 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.87%.

During the past 100 days, Array Technologies Inc’s (ARRY) raw stochastic average was set at 64.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.37 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.47 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.32. The third major resistance level sits at $7.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.44.

Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) Key Stats

There are currently 152,547K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.08 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 915,810 K according to its annual income of -240,390 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 302,360 K and its income totaled 16,750 K.