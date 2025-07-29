Arteris Inc (AIP) volume exceeds 0.61 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ: AIP) kicked off on Monday, up 6.66% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.86. Over the past 52 weeks, AIP has traded in a range of $5.46-$12.64.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 32.97%. With a float of $27.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.40 million.

In an organization with 267 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 89.21%, operating margin of -49.21%, and the pretax margin is -44.37%.

Arteris Inc (AIP) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Arteris Inc is 34.47%, while institutional ownership is 44.78%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18 ’25, was worth 11,360. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,136 shares at a rate of $10.00, taking the stock ownership to the 682,662 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 03 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO sold 11,815 for $9.25, making the entire transaction worth $109,231. This insider now owns 284,030 shares in total.

Arteris Inc (AIP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.97% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ: AIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Arteris Inc’s (AIP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.02. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 293.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arteris Inc (AIP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.33 million. That was better than the volume of 0.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.27%.

During the past 100 days, Arteris Inc’s (AIP) raw stochastic average was set at 85.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.47 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.45 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.51. However, in the short run, Arteris Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.84. Second resistance stands at $10.22. The third major resistance level sits at $10.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.46. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.08.

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ: AIP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 396.69 million has total of 41,978K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 57,720 K in contrast with the sum of -33,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 16,530 K and last quarter income was -8,120 K.