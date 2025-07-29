ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 29.65% last month.

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ: ASPI) on Monday, plunged -3.53% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $10.47. Within the past 52 weeks, ASPI’s price has moved between $1.86 and $10.82.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 38.10%. With a float of $65.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.07 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 136 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 37.4%, operating margin of -646.72%, and the pretax margin is -767.93%.

ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ASP Isotopes Inc is 21.74%, while institutional ownership is 46.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 15 ’25, was worth 383,563. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 66,666 shares at a rate of $5.75, taking the stock ownership to the 1,553,326 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17 ’25, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 66,668 for $5.62, making the entire transaction worth $374,761. This insider now owns 1,419,992 shares in total.

ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ: ASPI) Trading Performance Indicators

ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.17 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 209.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI)

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ: ASPI) saw its 5-day average volume 4.85 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.86%.

During the past 100 days, ASP Isotopes Inc’s (ASPI) raw stochastic average was set at 89.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.87 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.64 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.64 in the near term. At $11.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.31. The third support level lies at $8.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ: ASPI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 923.19 million based on 83,875K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,140 K and income totals -32,330 K. The company made 1,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,450 K in sales during its previous quarter.