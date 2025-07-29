Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) with a beta value of 2.52 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) kicked off on Monday, down -2.18% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.42. Over the past 52 weeks, AUR has traded in a range of $3.25-$10.77.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -24.76% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -4.01%. With a float of $979.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.41 billion.

The firm has a total of 1800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Aurora Innovation Inc is 44.60%, while institutional ownership is 54.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06 ’25, was worth 272,673. In this transaction Director of this company sold 46,097 shares at a rate of $5.92, taking the stock ownership to the 330,425 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 46,097 for $5.92, making the entire transaction worth $272,668.

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.01% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.21% during the next five years compared to -24.76% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aurora Innovation Inc’s (AUR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aurora Innovation Inc, AUR], we can find that recorded value of 14.78 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 19.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.03%.

During the past 100 days, Aurora Innovation Inc’s (AUR) raw stochastic average was set at 39.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.30 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.44 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.61. The third major resistance level sits at $6.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.91.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.11 billion has total of 1,768,875K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -748,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -208,000 K.