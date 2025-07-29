Axogen Inc (AXGN) average volume reaches $813.40K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Monday, Axogen Inc (NASDAQ: AXGN) opened lower -2.84% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $13.37. Price fluctuations for AXGN have ranged from $7.34 to $21.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 21.24%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 63.27% at the time writing. With a float of $43.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.51 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 452 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 74.18%, operating margin of -0.25%, and the pretax margin is -3.68%.

Axogen Inc (AXGN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Axogen Inc is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 86.81%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09 ’25, was worth 43,215. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,073 shares at a rate of $10.61, taking the stock ownership to the 6,580 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 4,073 for $10.61, making the entire transaction worth $43,215. This insider now owns 36,743 shares in total.

Axogen Inc (AXGN) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.27% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 86.26% during the next five years compared to 21.24% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Axogen Inc (NASDAQ: AXGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Axogen Inc (AXGN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.65. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 497.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axogen Inc (AXGN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.65 million, its volume of 1.7 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.89%.

During the past 100 days, Axogen Inc’s (AXGN) raw stochastic average was set at 36.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.70 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.74 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.60 in the near term. At $14.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.68.

Axogen Inc (NASDAQ: AXGN) Key Stats

There are currently 45,544K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 591.62 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 187,340 K according to its annual income of -9,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 48,560 K and its income totaled -3,830 K.