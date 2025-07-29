Banzai International Inc (BNZI) plunged -17.05 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On Monday, Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ: BNZI) was -17.05% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $3.87. A 52-week range for BNZI has been $3.51 – $112.00.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 9.77% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 99.28%. With a float of $1.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.47 million.

In an organization with 72 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.15%, operating margin of -0.45%, and the pretax margin is -0.92%.

Banzai International Inc (BNZI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Banzai International Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Banzai International Inc is 36.11%, while institutional ownership is 2.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 22 ’25, was worth 24,930. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $1.00, taking the stock ownership to the 254,908 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 21 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 25,000 for $0.96, making the entire transaction worth $24,010. This insider now owns 279,908 shares in total.

Banzai International Inc (BNZI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.28% per share during the next fiscal year.

Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ: BNZI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Banzai International Inc (BNZI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.09. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -136.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banzai International Inc (BNZI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.4 million. That was better than the volume of 0.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.90%.

During the past 100 days, Banzai International Inc’s (BNZI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.38 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.96 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.00. However, in the short run, Banzai International Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.65. Second resistance stands at $4.10. The third major resistance level sits at $4.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.29.

Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ: BNZI) Key Stats

There are 2,469K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.57 million. As of now, sales total 4,530 K while income totals -31,510 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,380 K while its last quarter net income were -3,640 K.