BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) kicked off at the price of $7.15: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Monday, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) opened lower -3.25% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $7.39. Price fluctuations for BBAI have ranged from $1.16 to $10.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -552.03%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 63.03% at the time writing. With a float of $280.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $289.05 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 630 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 28.54%, operating margin of -33.83%, and the pretax margin is -121.26%.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc is 3.57%, while institutional ownership is 20.59%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27 ’25, was worth 220,233. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $4.40, taking the stock ownership to the 634,153 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 50,000 for $4.40, making the entire transaction worth $220,170.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.03% per share during the next fiscal year.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.66. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI)

Looking closely at BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI), its last 5-days average volume was 72.91 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 88.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.45%.

During the past 100 days, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s (BBAI) raw stochastic average was set at 75.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.70 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.45 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.94. However, in the short run, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.48. Second resistance stands at $7.80. The third major resistance level sits at $8.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.36.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) Key Stats

There are currently 291,189K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.08 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 158,240 K according to its annual income of -295,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 34,760 K and its income totaled -61,990 K.