BlackBerry Ltd (BB) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 121,700 K

A new trading day began on Monday, with BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) stock price down -2.05% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $3.91. BB’s price has ranged from $2.01 to $6.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 11.28% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 370.00%. With a float of $593.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $594.53 million.

In an organization with 1820 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 72.65%, operating margin of -1.12%, and the pretax margin is -0.11%.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of BlackBerry Ltd is 0.26%, while institutional ownership is 46.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 02 ’25, was worth 24,339. In this transaction President of IoT of this company sold 5,634 shares at a rate of $4.32, taking the stock ownership to the 284,963 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 02 ’25, when Company’s Sr VP & Chief People Officer sold 2,506 for $4.32, making the entire transaction worth $10,826. This insider now owns 46,038 shares in total.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 370.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BlackBerry Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 226.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.64 million. That was inferior than the volume of 18.73 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.80%.

During the past 100 days, BlackBerry Ltd’s (BB) raw stochastic average was set at 40.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.13 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.18 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.71. However, in the short run, BlackBerry Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.90. Second resistance stands at $3.96. The third major resistance level sits at $4.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.70.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.28 billion, the company has a total of 594,845K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 534,900 K while annual income is -79,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 121,700 K while its latest quarter income was 1,900 K.