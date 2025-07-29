Brightstar Lottery PLC (BRSL) posted a -1.04% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on Monday, with Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) stock price down -1.79% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $14.55. BRSL’s price has ranged from $11.53 to $20.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 26.90%. With a float of $111.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $202.00 million.

The firm has a total of 11019 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 45.73%, operating margin of 22.88%, and the pretax margin is 15.08%.

Brightstar Lottery PLC (BRSL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gambling Industry. The insider ownership of Brightstar Lottery PLC is 45.02%, while institutional ownership is 49.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21 ’25, was worth 76,275. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 15,014 for $20.44, making the entire transaction worth $306,881.

Brightstar Lottery PLC (BRSL) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Brightstar Lottery PLC’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.43. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brightstar Lottery PLC (BRSL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Brightstar Lottery PLC, BRSL], we can find that recorded value of 2.25 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.44%.

During the past 100 days, Brightstar Lottery PLC’s (BRSL) raw stochastic average was set at 10.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.36 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.50 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.82. The third major resistance level sits at $14.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.76.

Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.90 billion, the company has a total of 202,032K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,512 M while annual income is 348,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 583,000 K while its latest quarter income was 27,000 K.