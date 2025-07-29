BTCS (BTCS Inc) climbed 1.57 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) on Monday, soared 1.57% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.08. Within the past 52 weeks, BTCS’s price has moved between $0.95 and $8.49.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 40.99% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -325.00%. With a float of $13.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.21 million.

The firm has a total of 7 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 14.63%, operating margin of -155.86%, and the pretax margin is -579.85%.

BTCS Inc (BTCS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BTCS Inc is 40.65%, while institutional ownership is 2.91%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18 ’25, was worth 4,000,000. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 16 ’25, when Company’s COO sold 112,779 for $6.00, making the entire transaction worth $677,091. This insider now owns 1,641,581 shares in total.

BTCS Inc (BTCS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -325.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) Trading Performance Indicators

BTCS Inc (BTCS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 43.43 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of BTCS Inc (BTCS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BTCS Inc, BTCS], we can find that recorded value of 8.27 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.63%.

During the past 100 days, BTCS Inc’s (BTCS) raw stochastic average was set at 54.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.96 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.34 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.15. The third major resistance level sits at $6.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.08.

BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 120.33 million based on 23,319K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,070 K and income totals -1,270 K. The company made 1,690 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -17,270 K in sales during its previous quarter.