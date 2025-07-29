Can Abbott Laboratories’s (ABT) hike of 1.55% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) kicked off on Monday, down -0.15% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $126.54. Over the past 52 weeks, ABT has traded in a range of $99.92-$141.23.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 29.98%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 10.21%. With a float of $1.73 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.74 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 114000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 56.14%, operating margin of 17.54%, and the pretax margin is 18.32%.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Abbott Laboratories is 0.67%, while institutional ownership is 79.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 30 ’25, was worth 337,116. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,600 shares at a rate of $129.66, taking the stock ownership to the 34,058 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 30 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 2,600 for $129.66, making the entire transaction worth $337,116.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.21% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.31% during the next five years compared to 29.98% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Abbott Laboratories’s (ABT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.27. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.98, a number that is poised to hit 1.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

The latest stats from [Abbott Laboratories, ABT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.23 million was inferior to 6.98 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.26%.

During the past 100 days, Abbott Laboratories’s (ABT) raw stochastic average was set at 33.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.69 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.82 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $132.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $125.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $127.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $127.69. The third major resistance level sits at $128.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $125.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $124.96. The third support level lies at $124.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 219.83 billion has total of 1,739,836K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 41,950 M in contrast with the sum of 13,402 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,142 M and last quarter income was 1,779 M.