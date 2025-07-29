Can Acuity Inc’s (AYI) hike of 7.57% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Acuity Inc (NYSE: AYI) on Monday, soared 3.51% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $301.9. Within the past 52 weeks, AYI’s price has moved between $216.81 and $345.30.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 10.11%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 12.77%. With a float of $30.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.70 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 13200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 47.4%, operating margin of 12.96%, and the pretax margin is 12.35%.

Acuity Inc (AYI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Acuity Inc is 0.36%, while institutional ownership is 99.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01 ’25, was worth 1,230,504. In this transaction SVP & General Counsel of this company sold 4,125 shares at a rate of $298.30, taking the stock ownership to the 6,638 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27 ’25, when Company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 6,000 for $301.04, making the entire transaction worth $1,806,240. This insider now owns 18,696 shares in total.

Acuity Inc (AYI) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.77% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.08% during the next five years compared to 10.11% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Acuity Inc (NYSE: AYI) Trading Performance Indicators

Acuity Inc (AYI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.38 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.69, a number that is poised to hit 4.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acuity Inc (AYI)

The latest stats from [Acuity Inc, AYI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.37 million was superior to 0.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.36%.

During the past 100 days, Acuity Inc’s (AYI) raw stochastic average was set at 98.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.53 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 7.57 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $282.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $291.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $316.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $320.50. The third major resistance level sits at $327.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $305.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $298.60. The third support level lies at $294.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Acuity Inc (NYSE: AYI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.58 billion based on 30,645K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,841 M and income totals 422,600 K. The company made 1,179 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 98,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.