Can Bank Of America Corp’s (BAC) hike of 1.58% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On Monday, Bank Of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) was -0.45% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $48.45. A 52-week range for BAC has been $33.06 – $49.31.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 3.14% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 14.25%. With a float of $7.52 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.53 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 213000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 42.47%, operating margin of 12.91%, and the pretax margin is 25.08%.

Bank Of America Corp (BAC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bank Of America Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Bank Of America Corp is 0.19%, while institutional ownership is 74.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 02 ’25, was worth 815. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 111 shares at a rate of $7.34, taking the stock ownership to the 111 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 02 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 111 for $7.46, making the entire transaction worth $828. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Bank Of America Corp (BAC) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.25% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.92% during the next five years compared to 3.14% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank Of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bank Of America Corp (BAC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of N/A. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank Of America Corp (BAC)

Bank Of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) saw its 5-day average volume 30.83 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 43.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.88%.

During the past 100 days, Bank Of America Corp’s (BAC) raw stochastic average was set at 93.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.79 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.96 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $48.49 in the near term. At $48.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $48.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.82. The third support level lies at $47.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bank Of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) Key Stats

There are 7,531,876K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 363.26 billion. As of now, sales total 192,434 M while income totals 27,132 M. Its latest quarter income was 46,666 M while its last quarter net income were 7,116 M.