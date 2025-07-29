Can Expro Group Holdings N.V’s (XPRO) hike of 7.78% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On Monday, Expro Group Holdings N.V (NYSE: XPRO) opened higher 4.05% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $8.65. Price fluctuations for XPRO have ranged from $6.70 to $23.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 85.56% at the time writing. With a float of $113.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.03 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 12.85%, operating margin of 6.08%, and the pretax margin is 5.85%.

Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Expro Group Holdings N.V is 1.64%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03 ’25, was worth 22,169. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,712 shares at a rate of $8.17, taking the stock ownership to the 44,909 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 2,712 for $8.17, making the entire transaction worth $22,169. This insider now owns 44,909 shares in total.

Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.56% per share during the next fiscal year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V (NYSE: XPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings N.V (NYSE: XPRO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.11 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.25%.

During the past 100 days, Expro Group Holdings N.V’s (XPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 51.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.40 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.48 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.26 in the near term. At $9.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.43. The third support level lies at $8.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

Expro Group Holdings N.V (NYSE: XPRO) Key Stats

There are currently 115,391K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,713 M according to its annual income of 51,920 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 390,870 K and its income totaled 13,950 K.