Can Ivanhoe Electric Inc’s (IE) hike of 1.67% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (AMEX: IE) on Monday, plunged -0.26% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $11.63. Within the past 52 weeks, IE’s price has moved between $4.50 and $12.05.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has dropped its sales by -32.06% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 33.49%. With a float of $83.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.60 million.

In an organization with 240 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1095.91%, operating margin of -4489.44%, and the pretax margin is -3487.73%.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Copper industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ivanhoe Electric Inc is 36.65%, while institutional ownership is 62.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07 ’25, was worth 288,000. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $5.76, taking the stock ownership to the 730,753 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06 ’25, when Company’s Senior VP, Exploration bought 5,000 for $5.83, making the entire transaction worth $29,150. This insider now owns 11,510 shares in total.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.49% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.55% during the next five years compared to -32.06% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (AMEX: IE) Trading Performance Indicators

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.07 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 468.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.58 million. That was better than the volume of 0.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.20%.

During the past 100 days, Ivanhoe Electric Inc’s (IE) raw stochastic average was set at 81.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.72 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.46 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.80. However, in the short run, Ivanhoe Electric Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.86. Second resistance stands at $14.13. The third major resistance level sits at $15.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.85. The third support level lies at $8.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (AMEX: IE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.54 billion based on 132,590K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,900 K and income totals -128,620 K. The company made 740 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -30,520 K in sales during its previous quarter.