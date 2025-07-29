Can JD.com Inc ADR’s (JD) drop of -0.54% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On Monday, JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) opened higher 0.12% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $33.18. Price fluctuations for JD have ranged from $24.13 to $47.82 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 25.28%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -36.20% at the time writing. With a float of $1.35 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.35 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 570895 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 12.93%, operating margin of 3.46%, and the pretax margin is 4.65%.

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of JD.com Inc ADR is 0.02%, while institutional ownership is 21.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 02 ’25, was worth 19,548. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 02 ’25, when Company’s Affiliate proposed sale 1,200 for $32.58, making the entire transaction worth $39,096.

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.09% during the next five years compared to 25.28% growth over the previous five years of trading.

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for JD.com Inc ADR (JD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JD.com Inc ADR (JD)

The latest stats from [JD.com Inc ADR, JD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.49 million was inferior to 12.69 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.60%.

During the past 100 days, JD.com Inc ADR’s (JD) raw stochastic average was set at 15.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.62 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.93 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $33.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.90. The third major resistance level sits at $34.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.72. The third support level lies at $32.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) Key Stats

There are currently 1,396,649K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 44.90 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 158,758 M according to its annual income of 5,666 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 41,490 M and its income totaled 1,501 M.