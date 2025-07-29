Can Meta Platforms Inc’s (META) hike of 0.65% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on Monday, with Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) stock price up 0.69% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $712.68. META’s price has ranged from $450.80 to $747.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 29.99% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 8.05%. With a float of $2.17 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.18 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 74067 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 81.75%, operating margin of 42.92%, and the pretax margin is 43.94%.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Meta Platforms Inc is 13.78%, while institutional ownership is 68.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28 ’25, was worth 369,655. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 22 ’25, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 519 for $716.10, making the entire transaction worth $371,656. This insider now owns 26,069 shares in total.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.05% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.35% during the next five years compared to 29.99% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Meta Platforms Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.66. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 25.64, a number that is poised to hit 5.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 28.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) saw its 5-day average volume 9.12 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 15.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.76%.

During the past 100 days, Meta Platforms Inc’s (META) raw stochastic average was set at 88.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.55 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 17.95 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $691.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $626.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $724.02 in the near term. At $730.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $736.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $711.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $706.29. The third support level lies at $699.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1804.23 billion, the company has a total of 2,514,327K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 164,501 M while annual income is 62,360 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 42,314 M while its latest quarter income was 16,644 M.