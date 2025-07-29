Can Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (PCSA) hike of 3.07% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCSA) kicked off on Monday, down -4.65% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. Over the past 52 weeks, PCSA has traded in a range of $0.15-$3.10.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 22.65%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 81.52%. With a float of $22.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.19 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 10 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc is 13.24%, while institutional ownership is 0.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27 ’25, was worth 9,889. In this transaction Director of this company bought 12,400 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 12,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 87,200 for $0.80, making the entire transaction worth $69,542. This insider now owns 87,200 shares in total.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.52% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.13% during the next five years compared to 22.65% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (PCSA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA)

The latest stats from [Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc, PCSA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.55 million was inferior to 9.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.72%.

During the past 100 days, Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (PCSA) raw stochastic average was set at 12.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0264 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0523 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2544, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6134. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2443. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2572. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2743. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2143, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1972. The third support level lies at $0.1843 if the price breaches the second support level.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCSA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.06 million has total of 11,884K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -11,850 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -2,830 K.