Can Spire Global Inc’s (SPIR) drop of -12.52% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On Monday, Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) opened lower -5.38% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $11.15. Price fluctuations for SPIR have ranged from $6.26 to $21.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 26.67% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.72% at the time writing. With a float of $23.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 447 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.64%, operating margin of -82.59%, and the pretax margin is -98.26%.

Spire Global Inc (SPIR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Spire Global Inc is 23.90%, while institutional ownership is 40.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 22 ’25, was worth 227,125. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 20,799 shares at a rate of $10.92, taking the stock ownership to the 1,593,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 22 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 7,716 for $12.06, making the entire transaction worth $93,055.

Spire Global Inc (SPIR) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.72% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 45.39% during the next five years compared to 26.67% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Spire Global Inc (SPIR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.67. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spire Global Inc (SPIR)

Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.67 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.03%.

During the past 100 days, Spire Global Inc’s (SPIR) raw stochastic average was set at 61.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.78 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.74 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.13 in the near term. At $11.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.88. The third support level lies at $9.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) Key Stats

There are currently 31,077K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 343.76 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 110,450 K according to its annual income of -102,820 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 23,880 K and its income totaled -20,660 K.