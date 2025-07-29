Can Tempus AI Inc’s (TEM) hike of 6.88% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On Monday, Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ: TEM) was -3.86% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $64.49. A 52-week range for TEM has been $31.36 – $91.45.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -32.48% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 55.27%. With a float of $89.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $167.99 million.

In an organization with 2400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 56.32%, operating margin of -87.95%, and the pretax margin is -93.23%.

Tempus AI Inc (TEM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tempus AI Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Tempus AI Inc is 48.04%, while institutional ownership is 33.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28 ’25, was worth 10,721,462. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 07 ’25, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 5,000 for $60.00, making the entire transaction worth $300,000. This insider now owns 145,000 shares in total.

Tempus AI Inc (TEM) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.27% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ: TEM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tempus AI Inc (TEM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.56. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tempus AI Inc (TEM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.27 million. That was inferior than the volume of 12.68 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.63%.

During the past 100 days, Tempus AI Inc’s (TEM) raw stochastic average was set at 66.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.30 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 4.50 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.21. However, in the short run, Tempus AI Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $64.67. Second resistance stands at $67.35. The third major resistance level sits at $68.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.95. The third support level lies at $56.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ: TEM) Key Stats

There are 173,116K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.73 billion. As of now, sales total 693,400 K while income totals -705,810 K. Its latest quarter income was 255,740 K while its last quarter net income were -68,040 K.