Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 6.68 million

On Monday, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) was -4.39% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.14. A 52-week range for CGC has been $0.77 – $8.04.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 32.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 85.24%. With a float of $178.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.87 million.

The firm has a total of 960 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 25.32%, operating margin of -37.31%, and the pretax margin is -190.15%.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Canopy Growth Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Canopy Growth Corporation is 1.72%, while institutional ownership is 8.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30 ’25, was worth 12,823. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,425 shares at a rate of $1.23, taking the stock ownership to the 84,360 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 10,468 for $1.23, making the entire transaction worth $12,876. This insider now owns 73,390 shares in total.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.24% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 64.10% during the next five years compared to 32.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Canopy Growth Corporation, CGC], we can find that recorded value of 11.07 million was better than the volume posted last year of 8.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.67%.

During the past 100 days, Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) raw stochastic average was set at 26.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0748 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1162 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3532, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2097. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1233. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1567. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0567. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0233.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Key Stats

There are 205,147K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 197.74 million. As of now, sales total 193,330 K while income totals -429,870 K. Its latest quarter income was 45,380 K while its last quarter net income were -155,870 K.