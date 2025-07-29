Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 22,270 K

On Monday, Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) opened lower -3.82% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $7.06. Price fluctuations for CAPR have ranged from $3.52 to $23.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 11.01%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -66.26% at the time writing. With a float of $40.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.68 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 160 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 100.0%, operating margin of -329.9%, and the pretax margin is -317.13%.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Capricor Therapeutics Inc is 12.16%, while institutional ownership is 40.32%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20 ’24, was worth 14,999,998. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 2,798,507 shares at a rate of $5.36, taking the stock ownership to the 7,090,351 shares.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -66.26% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 85.74% during the next five years compared to 11.01% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.55. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR)

The latest stats from [Capricor Therapeutics Inc, CAPR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.58 million was inferior to 2.04 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.14%.

During the past 100 days, Capricor Therapeutics Inc’s (CAPR) raw stochastic average was set at 8.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.76 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.12 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.49. The third major resistance level sits at $7.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.02.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) Key Stats

There are currently 45,677K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 310.36 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 22,270 K according to its annual income of -40,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,130 K and its income totaled -7,120 K.