Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) volume exceeds 2.73 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Monday, Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) was -6.05% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $3.97. A 52-week range for CRDF has been $2.01 – $5.64.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 19.36%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 16.32%. With a float of $60.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 33 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 58.04%, operating margin of -10876.83%, and the pretax margin is -10201.67%.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cardiff Oncology Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Cardiff Oncology Inc is 8.68%, while institutional ownership is 42.91%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 17 ’24, was worth 14,905. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 2,752 shares at a rate of $5.42, taking the stock ownership to the 65,316 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 18 ’24, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 2,400 for $5.00, making the entire transaction worth $12,000. This insider now owns 67,716 shares in total.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.32% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.49% during the next five years compared to 19.36% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.22. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 420.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF)

Looking closely at Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF), its last 5-days average volume was 2.26 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.10%.

During the past 100 days, Cardiff Oncology Inc’s (CRDF) raw stochastic average was set at 62.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.31 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.45. However, in the short run, Cardiff Oncology Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.03. Second resistance stands at $4.32. The third major resistance level sits at $4.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.00.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) Key Stats

There are 66,526K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 248.14 million. As of now, sales total 680 K while income totals -45,430 K. Its latest quarter income was 110 K while its last quarter net income were -13,430 K.